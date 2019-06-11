2019 FT Executive Education Ranking: Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai Ranked 19th Place in the World, and No.1 in Asia

– In the 2019 ranking, Antai’s evaluation indicators increased steadily. A number of indicators were ranked among the world’s top 20: Follow-up, No.1 for two consecutive years; Preparation, No.9; New skills & learning, No.10; Teaching methods & materials, No.13; Course design, No.15; and Facilities, No.16. Also, six indicators achieved year-on-year increase: Course design, New skills & learning, Aims achieved, Food & accommodation, International participants, and Partner schools.

The Executive Education Program of Antai College of Economics and Management cooperates with universities and business schools worldwide to provide “Doing Business in China” program for their EMBA students/high executives, which is customized according to the needs and expectations of clients. The program aims to provide a full picture of doing business in China, including macro-economy, legal environment, culture, leadership, strategy, HR management and rising buzz issues such as new retail, digitalization, AI, big data and business analytics etc. In addition, company visits and interaction with high-level executives enable students to understand how foreign/local companies develop in China; and cultural activities help students experience cultural and historical dimensions of China. The clients include ESADE, University of St. Gallen, NHH, ESCP Europe, University of Gothenburg, BMI, IE Business School, University of Manchester, Monash University, KU Leuven etc.

Chen Fangruo, Dean of Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai College of Economics and Management, pointed out, “The executive education is an important carrier for our corporate training and value communication. We actively participate in FT ranking as well as other global rankings and keep aligned with the education supply side reform. We continue to optimize the content output and seek outstanding business cases concerning Chinese management practice; we are ready to take more social responsibilities in the process of promoting social and economic development; we are poised to make forward-looking breakthroughs while improving the world’s management theory.”

