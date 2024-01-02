A Capri, Hollywood 7 Awards per Oppenheimer. Premi a Barbie di Greta Gerwige e Maestro di Bradley Cooper

A Capri, Hollywood trionfa Oppenheimer con sette Awards compreso miglior film, regista – Christopher Nolan – e cast, seguito con sei riconoscimenti da Barbie di Greta Gerwig (Premio Lina Wertmuller) e con cinque da Maestro di Bradley Cooper, mentre è Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone, in shortlist agli Oscar e nominato per Golden Globes, ad aggiudicarsi il titolo Best International Feature of the Year. Lo annuncia Tony Renis, presidente del board dell’Istituto Capri nel Mondo, di cui quest’anno, edizione 28, fanno parte artisti come Bobby Moresco, Jim Sheridan, Mike Figgis, Terry Gilliam, Michael Radford, Noa, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Gianni Quaranta, Franco Nero, Mimmo Calopresti. A Oppenheimer vanno gli Awards anche per Best Adapted Screenplay a Nolan, Best Cinematography a Hoyte van Hoytema, Best Film Editing a Jennifer Lame, Best Original Score a Ludwig Göransoon. Gli altri riconoscimenti per Barbie sono: Best Supporting Actor a Ryan Gosling, Best Original Screenplay a Noah Baumbach e Greta Gerwig, Best Costume Design a Jacqueline Duran, Best Original Song “Dance The Night”, Best Production Design a Sarah Greenwood & Katie Spencer. Per Maestro, Visionary Award a Bradley Cooper, miglior attrice è Carey Mullighan, Best Sound Editing a Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder e Dean Zupancic, vince anche il Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Infine Capri Producers of The Year Award sono Bradley Cooper, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger. Completano i riconoscimenti: Best Actor è Colman Domingo (Rustin), Best Supporting Actress è Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Best Animated Feature va a Spider-man Across the Spider-Verse, Best International Documentary Feature è American Symphony (Netflix) miglior docu europeo è Posso entrare? An ode to Naples di Trudie Styler. E ancora: Best Visual Effects a Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One, mentre il Capri Best Breakthrough Actor è Charles Melton (May December). Il festival, fondato e prodotto da Pascal Vicedomini, è realizzato con il sostegno del MiC (Dg Cinema) e della Regione Campania, special partners Intesa Sanpaolo e Givova.