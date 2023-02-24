Al realista Tartaruga non importa che la sua corsa sia più lenta rispetto al visionario Achille piè veloce. Tartaruga crede nel paradosso di Zenone come ripreso da Aristotele (384-322 BC): “Un mobile più lento non può essere raggiunto da uno più rapido; giacché quello che segue deve arrivare al punto che occupava quello che è seguìto e dove questo non è più (quando il secondo arriva); in tal modo il primo conserva sempre un vantaggio sul secondo” (Physics VI: 9, 239b15). È, però, Achille il Visionario piè veloce che avrà la meglio su Tartaruga il Pratico. La fallacia dell’argomentazione emergerà solo a gara conclusa quando sarà evidente che l’inseguitore ha raggiunto il suo obiettivo perché, in concreto, si è trattato di una corsa composta di parti finite. A vincere è l’innovatore visionario, un bambino eterno che non si aggrappa all’esperienza accumulata – come avrebbe potuto dire il filosofo spagnolo George Santayana (1863-1952).

The realist Tortoise doesn’t care if his race is slower than the faster visionary Achilles. As recounted by Aristotle (384–322 BC), Tortoise believes in Zeno’s paradox: “In a race, the quickest runner can never overtake the slowest, since the pursuer must first reach the point whence the pursued started, so that the slower must always hold a lead” (Physics VI: 9, 239b15). He is though the visionary fleet-footed Achilles who has the best on the practical Tortoise. The fallacy of the argument will only emerge once the race is over, when it is clear that the pursuer A has achieved his or her goal because, in practice, it was a race composed of finite parts. The winner is the visionary innovator, an eternal child who doesn’t cling to the accumulated experience – as the Spanish philosopher George Santayana (1863–1952) might have said.

piero.formica@gmail.com