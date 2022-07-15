Alle porte di un nuovo rinascimento

Siamo in un crogiolo di crisi finanziarie, pandemie globali, scoperte mediche sbalorditive, progressi tecnologici su scala quasi incomprensibile, una maggiore urgenza di cambiamenti climatici esistenziali e un sostanziale declino della fiducia.Le idee creative escono dal crogiolo per essere tradotte in imprese scientifiche e trasformative dello stato di cose esistente. La rivoluzione digitale e cognitiva in corso apre nuove prospettive imprenditoriali che vanno oltre il sostegno e la rigenerazione dei modelli di business esistenti. È un rinascimento che preannuncia un’impennata intellettuale, un cambiamento di paradigma e la trasformazione dell’imprenditorialità. La nascita di imprese trasformative basate sulla scienza richiede investimenti creativi.

We are inside a melting pot of financial crises, a global pandemic, stunning medical breakthroughs, technological advances on an almost incomprehensible scale, a heightened urgency about existential climate change, and a substantial decline in trust.

Creative ideas come out of the melting pot to be translated into scientific and transformative undertakings of the existing state of affairs. The ongoing digital and cognitive revolution opens up new entrepreneurial perspectives beyond sustaining and regenerating existing business models. It is a renaissance that heralds an intellectual surge, a paradigm shift, and the transformation of entrepreneurship. The birth of science-based transformative undertakings requires creative investing.