C’è una profonda differenza tra lavorare e ideare

Lavorando attingiamo e sfruttiamo quanto la natura ci permette di prendere. Lavorare è fatica, travaglio, “aprirci una strada nella materia bruta, cavandola, trasportandola, trasformandola. E dove non c’è sforzo non c’è lavoro” (Guido Morselli, Il comunista, Milano: Adelphi, 1976).

Ideando, creiamo e compiano un atto di ribellione. Abbiamo l’elettricità non perché si sono apportati miglioramenti continui alle candele, ma avendo ideato soluzioni fuori dalla falsa identità tra prodotto (candela) e funzione (far luce, illuminare). Ideare è un lume, cioè la sorgente che rischiara, che permette di distinguere la funzione dal prodotto.

There is a profound difference between working and ideating

By working, we draw on and exploit what nature allows us to take. Working is labour, hard work “to make a way through the raw material, hollowing it out, transporting it, transforming it. And where there is no effort, there is no work” (Morselli, Il comunista, Milano: Adelphi, 1976).

By ideating, we create and perform an act of rebellion. We have electricity not because we have made continuous improvements to candles but because we have devised solutions outside the false identity between product (candle) and function (to make light, to illuminate). Ideate is a lumen, i.e., the source that illuminates, allowing us to distinguish the function from the product.

