Sapere non è una benedizione per sempre. L’eccessiva sicurezza che gli viene data non permette di dubitare e impedisce di vedere i problemi in modo diverso. Il significato della mossa di un creatore di sentieri precede il momento in cui si verifica. Gli esperti conoscitori, che non afferrano il significato, ammettono la sconfitta solo dopo che l’evento si manifesta. Questo è vero negli affari come nella scienza. Si va da piccoli episodi sintomatici a realtà scioccanti.

The Satchel Company, un’azienda britannica che produce borse e altri articoli in pelle, è stata fondata nel 2008, a Cambridge, in Inghilterra, da Julie Deane e sua madre Freda Thomas per pagare le tasse scolastiche private dei figli della Deane. Julie dichiara: “Non avrei mai immaginato di avviare una fabbrica senza alcuna conoscenza di produzione”. La visione dell’Universo cambia quando si passa dalle leggi di Newton alla teoria della relatività di Einstein.

Knowing is not a blessing forever. The overconfidence given to it does not allow for doubt and prevents one from seeing problems differently. The significance of a path creator’s move precedes the moment it occurs. The expert connoisseurs, who do not grasp the significance, only admit defeat after the event manifests itself. That is true in business as well as in science. It ranges from small but symptomatic episodes to shocking realities.

The Satchel Company, a British company that produces handbags and other leather goods, was founded in 2008, in Cambridge, England, by Julie Deane and her mother Freda Thomas to pay private school fees for Deane’s children. Julie states: “I never imagined I would start a factory without any manufacturing knowledge”. The view of the Universe changes as it passes from Newton’s laws to Einstein’s theory of relativity.

