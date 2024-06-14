La Voce della natura (bioGraph, Chicago, 2021) ci invita a leggere Furore (1952) dello scrittore statunitense e Premio Nobel per la letteratura John Steinbeck (1902-1968). I passi che qui riportiamo rispecchiano l’umore delle centinaia di migliaia di famiglie del Midwest costrette ad abbandonare le loro fattorie perché cacciati dalla nuova tecnologia (il trattore), dal cambiamento climatico (le tempeste di polvere) e dall’avidità finanziaria (le società anonime proprietarie di banche che li espropriavano). La lettura porta a riflettere – ci torneremo tra poco – sulla società civile, il soggetto dimenticato dalla coppia formata dalla “mano pubblica” e dalla “mano invisibile” del mercato. Scrive Steinbeck,

“Un mezzo milione d’anime randagie pel paese; un altro milione d’anime inclini ad unirsi al movimento; altri dieci milioni d’anime che cominciano ad agitarsi. E i trattori che aprono molteplici solchi nel terreno libero. ……Il trattore è un male? È ingiusta, illegittima, la forza meccanica che coltiva la terra? Dipende. Se la trattrice è nostra, non mia, ma nostra, è un bene. Se il nostro trattore coltiva la terra, non la mia terra, ma la nostra, è un bene. Questo è l’inizio: la transizione dall’ ‘io’ al ‘noi’. ….Ma non ne siete assolutamente capaci. Perché il possesso vi congela in altrettanti ‘io’ e vi aliena i ‘noi’”.

Più dei manifesti degli intellettuali e dei libri bianchi redatti dalle commissioni di esperti, il vivido ritratto della Grande Depressione offerto dal nuovo linguaggio di Steinbeck fa vedere con tutta grandezza quel “noi” che è la società civile. È questa un’istituzione aperta, non corporativa, resa possibile dalla presenza di cittadini intenzionati a cooperare perché dotati di valori etici e di una mentalità civica che vuol dire reciprocità, altruismo, correttezza, identità di gruppo in una cornice di norme sociali.

Nature’s Voice (bioGraph, Chicago, 2021) invites us to read The Grapes of Wrath (1939) by the American writer and Nobel Prize laureate in literature John Steinbeck (1902-1968). The passages reportedhere mirror the mood of hundreds of thousands of Midwestern families forced to abandon their farms. They were driven away bynew technology (the tractor), climate change (dust storms), and financial greed (corporations owning banks that expropriated the farmers).

The reading leads us to ponder on civil society, the forgotten subject of the couple formed by the “government’s public hand” and the market’s “invisible hand”. Steinbeck writes:

“A half-million people moving over the country; a million more, restive to move; ten million more feeling the first nervousness. And tractors turning the multiple furrows in the vacant land…. Isa tractor bad? Is the power that turns the long furrows wrong?

If this tractor were ours it would be good – not mine, but ours. If our tractor turned the long furrows of our land, it would be good.

Not my land, but ours.… This is the beginning – from ‘I’ to ‘we’….But that you cannot know. For the quality of owning freezes you forever in to ‘I’, and cuts you off forever form the ‘we'”.

Far better than the manifestos of intellectuals and white papers drawn up by expert commissions, the vivid portrait of the Great Depression offered by Steinbeck’s new language shows withall grandeur that “we” which is civil society. It is an open, non-corporate institution, made possible by the presence of citizenswilling to cooperate with ethical values and a civic mentalitythat means reciprocity, altruism, and group identity within a framework of social norms.

