Disapprendere, sbagliare, andare avanti

Disapprendendo, si frantumano tradizioni e regole date per certe e immodificabili, così non restando impigliati nella trappola del successo che porta ad approfondire ciò che si conosce per fare meglio ciò che già si fa. L’incrementalismo è il più temibile assassino dell’innovazione, dicono al Massachusetts Institute of Technology di Boston. Disapprendendo si commettono errori, i quali vanno perfino incoraggiati, ma se ne evitano altri. “Sbagliare”, “andare avanti”, “essere veloci”: questa è la logica imprenditoriale vincente, caldeggiata dallo scrittore di management Tom Peters (The Circle of Innovation, Hodder & Stoughton, London, 1997).

By unlearning, not to get caught in the trap of success, we break traditions and rules that are taken for granted and unchanging, which lead to deepening what we know to improve what we already do.

Incrementalism is the most fearsome innovation killer, says the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston. By unlearning, mistakes are made, even encouraged, but others are avoided. Make mistakes, get ahead, be fast: this is the winning entrepreneurial mindset advocated by management writer Tom Peters (The Circle of Innovation, London: Hodder & Stoughton, 1997).

