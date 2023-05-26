Economia d’impresa, una macchina il cui successo dipende dalla qualità del motore

La qualità dell’imprenditorialità evoca la differenza tra le piccole imprese e le aziende in crescita imprenditoriale. La creazione di imprenditorialità in termini di quantità di nuove imprese non assicura automaticamente cambiamenti redditizi. Il successo della macchina dell’economia d’impresa dipende dalla qualità del suo motore, ossia dal processo di allocazione delle risorse per la generazione di imprese produttive e orientate all’innovazione piuttosto che alla ricerca di rendite. Tale ricerca promuove forze che scelgono il corporativismo rispetto all’imprenditorialità ed è responsabile di un palese abuso di potere. Al contrario, le imprese produttive costituiscono l’esercito addestrato a combattere sul terreno della concorrenza.

The quality of entrepreneurship evokes the difference between small business ventures and entrepreneurial growth companies. The creation of entrepreneurship in terms of the quantity of new ventures does not automatically assure profitable changes. The success of the enterprise economy machine depends on the quality of its engine – that is, the process of allocating resources for the generation of productive and innovation-driven rather than rent-seeking undertakings. Rent-seeking activities promote forces that choose corporatism over enterpreneurialism, and are responsible for a blatant abuse of power. In contrast, productive enterprises constitute the army trained to fight on the ground of competition.

