Espressioni d’impresa

“High-tech” è un’espressione che Wikipedia dice sia stata usata per la prima volta dal New York Times nel 1958 in un articolo a sostegno dell’energia atomica per l’Europa. Il termine “startup” nel senso di “impresa in erba” risale al 1976. Esteso alla creatività imprenditoriale, alla base di queste espressioni c’è la cultura che mette davanti ai nostri occhi una serie di colline di conoscenze, credenze e pratiche da scalare con un forte senso di autostima che può sembrare eccelso e arrogante. Il termine “alto” sembra derivare dalla parola lituana kaukara, che significa “collina”. Lo scalatore (“upstart”) mira ad arrivare velocemente in cima alla collina, segno che la sua creatura (“startup”) si sta sviluppando rapidamente. Supponiamo che la performance richieda intense dosi di ricerca e sviluppo attraverso la tecnologia. In questo caso otteniamo parole come “techne” (tecniche, arti e mestieri) che parlano dei progressi da compiere per cambiare l’ambiente circostante.

“High-tech” is an expression that Wikipedia says was first used by the New York Times in 1958 in an article supporting atomic energy for Europe. The term “startup” in the sense of “budding business” dates back to 1976. Extended to entrepreneurial creativity, at the basis of these expressions is the culture that places before our eyes a series of hills of knowledge, beliefs, and practices to climb with a strong sense of self-worth that may appear arrogant. “High” derives from the Lithuanian word kaukara, meaning “hill”. The climber (“upstart”) aims to reach the top of the hill quickly, a sign that his creation (“startup”) is developing rapidly. We assume that performance requires intense doses of research and development through technology. In this case, we get words like “techne” (techniques, arts and crafts), which talk about the progress needed to change the surrounding environment.

