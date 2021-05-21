Fatti e narrazioni

Il mondo dei fatti non fornisce più le rassicurazioni di una volta. Il linguaggio economico influenza la nostra interazione con la natura. Gli stati d’animo evidenziati dalle opere di fiction si nascondono dietro le parole tecniche dell’economia. Le storie offrono una vivida illustrazione degli eventi che cambiano il comportamento umano nei confronti degli altri esseri umani e della natura.

Al giorno d’oggi, sembra che i fatti abbiano molti significati e che siano fugaci. Dovremmo desiderare le vecchie certezze? O dovremmo, invece, trovare storie e narrazioni che ci aiutino a dare un senso alla nostra posizione insicura e instabile? Navigando nella mongolfiera delle narrazioni, i fatti e i dati si elevano verso una realtà più alta.

Come per l’universo, così per il corpo umano, la maggior parte di esso è invisibile alla luce normale. La narrazione è un bagliore che illumina parti del corpo in ombra, perché getta tanta luce sulle personalità di chi lo abita. Un habitat transdisciplinare rivolto alla medicina narrativa è un progetto di vita per chi è responsabile della propria salute e cerca il benessere della natura per la propria.

Facts and narratives

The world of facts no longer provides reassurances it once did. Economic language influences our interaction with nature. States of mind highlighted by the works of fiction hide behind the technical words of economics. Stories offer a vivid illustration of events that change human behaviour towards fellow human beings and nature.

Nowadays, it feels like facts have many meanings, and those facts are fleeting. Shall we long for the old certainties? Or should we, instead, find stories and narratives that help us make sense of our own insecure, unsteady position? By sailing in the hot air balloon of narratives, facts and data rise to a higher reality.

As for the universe, so for the human body, most of it is invisible to normal light. Narrative is a glow that illuminates parts of the body in shadow, for it casts so much light on the personalities of those inhabiting it. A transdisciplinary habitat addressed to narrative medicine is a life project for those responsible for their health and seeking nature’s welfare for their own.

