I limiti dell’intelligenza artificiale: un bambino può immaginare, l’algoritmo no

Gli algoritmi sono l’anima razionale dell’intelligenza artificiale. Con i big data migliora l’accuratezza degli algoritmi. Dal canto loro, gli esseri umani sviluppano ragionamenti avvalendosi anche di due altre parti dell’anima: l’impulso ad agire e il desiderio di farlo. Sin da bambini, noi ci affidiamo a tutte e tre le parti per immaginare scenari, sperimentare, fare confronti e imparare dagli esempi. Sostiene Rama Chellappa, un veterano degli studi sull’intelligenza artificiale, ….se si mostra [ai bambini] l’aspetto di una tazza, possono identificare altre tazze. L’intelligenza artificiale può farlo, ma ha bisogno di molti più dati. Se chiedete a un bambino di due anni dov’è la tazza e gli mettete sopra un asciugamano, il bambino probabilmente tirerà fuori l’asciugamano e dirà: “Eccola!”. Non è detto che l’intelligenza artificiale lo faccia, ad oggi, con la stessa efficienza. I bambini possono anche immaginare, fare inferenze e confronti.

Algorithms are the rational soul of artificial intelligence. With big data, the accuracy of algorithms improves. On the other hand, human beings also develop reasoning using two other parts of the soul: the impulse and desire to act. Since childhood, we rely on all three parts to imagine scenarios, experiment, make comparisons and learn from examples. Claims Rama Chellappa, a veteran of artificial intelligence studies,

[If] you show [two-year olds] what a cup looks like, they can identify other cups. AI can do that but will need a lot more data. If you ask a two year old where the cup is and you put a towel over it, the kid will likely pull out the towel and say, “There it is!” AI may not necessarily do this with the same efficiency yet. Toddlers can also imagine, make inferences and comparisons.

piero.formica@gmail.com