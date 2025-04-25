I “Tre Capitali” ignorati

Per gettare un occhio sul futuro del turismo italiano ci siamo recati a Palermo. I suoi oratori barocchi stuccati dallo scultore Giacomo Serpotta (1856-1732) sono un bene unico. Il turista che li visita, però, non è immerso in un’esperienza originale. Vede e vive ciò che è comune a tutti i siti d’arte del nostro paese. Un’esperienza standard, spersonalizzata, svolta con una guida acustica. Ciò perché i beni unici sono costretti entro una cornice che ne impedisce la valorizzazione. “Bilancio” è il nome della cornice. Redatto secondo i canoni della vecchia economia industriale, quasi che quegli oratori fossero una miniera d’estrazione di carbone, il bilancio trascura i tanti asset invisibili che contraddistinguono i beni unici portati alla luce dalla creatività artistica, per essere fruibili da una moltitudine di persone. Il valore che il bilancio industriale assegna agli oratori non è il valore che si avrebbe sul mercato se si prendessero in esame e si rafforzassero i “Tre Capitali Invisibili”: il capitale intellettuale, il capitale reputazionale e il capitale imprenditoriale. Al pari dei Cavalieri dell’Apocalisse, i “Tre Capitali” restano misteri da comprendere per arrivare all’interpretazione autentica degli oratori barocchi.

To cast an eye on the future of Italian tourism, we went to Palermo. Its baroque oratories stuccoed by the sculptor Giacomo Serpotta (1856-1732) are a unique asset. However, the tourists who visit them are not immersed in an original experience. He sees and lives what is common to all the art sites in our country. A standard, depersonalized expertise, carried out with an acoustic guide. This is because the unique assets are forced within a framework that prevents their valorisation. ‘Budget’ is the name of the framework. Drawn up according to the canons of the old industrial economy, almost as if those oratories were a coal mine, the balance sheet ignores the many invisible assets that distinguish the unique assets brought to light by artistic creativity, to be enjoyed by many people. The value that the industrial balance sheet assigns to oratories is not the value that would be had on the market if the ‘Three Invisible Capitals’ were considered and strengthened: intellectual capital, reputational capital and entrepreneurial capital. Like the Horsemen of the Apocalypse, the ‘Three Capitals’ remain mysteries to be understood to arrive at the authentic interpretation of the Baroque oratories.

