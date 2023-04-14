I tre stadi della conoscenza

La persona competente è un esperto che attraversa tre stadi della conoscenza ricevuta: ovvero, la conoscenza ricevuta è corretta e rilevante (stadi 1 e 2) mentre viene negata la scoperta che dimostra che è sbagliata (stadio 3). C’è un solo percorso da seguire: quello che trova conferma nelle numerose prove raccolte nel tempo. La persona esperta conosce fatti, verità o principi ricavati dallo studio o dall’indagine, dall’erudizione generale e dalla conoscenza particolare di una materia o di un ramo dell’apprendimento. Quindi, possedendo le competenze, le capacità e l’attitudine a gestire l’esistente, procede e percorre un sentiero culturale molto battuto.

The knowledgeable person is an expert who goes through three stages of the knowledge received: namely, the received knowledge is correct and relevant (stages 1 and 2) while it is denied the discovery that proves it is wrong (stage 3). There is only one route to follow: the one that finds confirmation in the many pieces of evidence collected over time. The experienced person is acquainted with facts, truths or principles drawn from study or investigation, from general erudition and particular knowledge of a subject or branch of learning. Thus, possessing the skills, abilities and aptitude to manage the existing, s/he proceeds and goes along a very beaten cultural path.

