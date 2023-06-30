I venti del cambiamento e il sacro furore dell’imprenditoria scientifica

Eolo, il guardiano dei venti, ha scatenato un furioso vento di tempesta nel nostro tempo. Ondate pandemiche, crisi climatiche, l’invasione russa dell’Ucraina e le interruzioni delle catene globali del valore hanno fatto scattare l’allarme rosso per il fiume dell’economia dell’ancien régime gestita dall’Homo Oeconomicus, l’agente perfettamente razionale che persegue in modo ottimale fini soggettivamente definiti. Prima di allora, il fiume era già straripato, inondando le fertili terre donateci dalla natura e mettendo a repentaglio l’equilibrio sociale. In questo paesaggio, l’imprenditoria scientifica è impegnata a preparare il terreno per il giardino di primavera, irrigato da varie fonti che vanno dalle particelle all’universo visibile. Logica e matematica, fisica e chimica, biologia cellulare e funzionale, scienze sociali, geo-scienze e astronomia sono tutte coinvolte. Come la scienza che il poeta inglese Samuel Taylor Coleridge riteneva avesse prestazioni sostenute dalla passione della speranza, l’imprenditoria scientifica racchiude quella passione che nasce dalla narrazione e dalla poesia. Gli imprenditori scientifici sono anche homines literati.

Aeolus, the guardian of the winds, has unleashed a furious storm wind in our time. Pandemic waves, climate crises, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and disruptions in global value chains have raised the red alert for the river of the ancien régime economy manned by Homo Oeconomicus, the perfectly rational agent optimally pursuing subjectively defined ends. Before that, the river had already overflowed, flooding the fertile lands given to us by nature and jeopardising the social balance. In this landscape, scientific entrepreneurship is busy preparing the soil for the spring garden irrigated by various sources ranging from particles to the visible universe. Logic and mathematics, physics and chemistry, cellular and functional biology, social sciences, geo- sciences and astronomy are all involved. Like the science that the English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge believed to have performances underpinned by the passion of hope, scientific entrepreneurship encompasses that passion born of narratives and poetry. Scientific entrepreneurs are also homines literati.

