Il 5 novembre il seminario ASviS al Forum mondiale dell’Ocse sul benessere

Con l’evento a Roma, moderato da Enrico Giovannini, si intende dare seguito alla firma del Patto sul Futuro, con una riflessione sul tema del superamento del Pil nella valutazione dei progressi sullo sviluppo sostenibile.

di Milos Skakal

Come realizzare l’Azione 53 del Patto sul Futuro, il documento emerso dal Vertice Onu sul Futuro organizzato a settembre, che prevede lo sviluppo di un quadro per valutare i progressi sullo sviluppo sostenibile andando oltre il tradizionale parametro del Pil. Questa la questione al centro del seminario “Measuring progress on sustainable development and going Beyond Gdp: Next Steps after the UN Summit of the Future” organizzato dall’ASviS il 5 novembre alle 8.00 nell’ambito del Forum mondiale dell’Ocse, che si terrà a Roma dal 4 al 6 novembre, per discutere di come realizzare e adottare nuovi parametri di misurazione del benessere. L’evento riunirà esperte ed esperti di alto livello e verrà moderato da Enrico Giovannini, direttore scientifico dell’Alleanza.

L’appuntamento sarà l’occasione per discutere di come costruire un nuovo sistema di valutazione che tenga conto delle iniziative già avviate a livello nazionale e internazionale, ma che sappia anche rispondere alla necessità di orientare meglio le politiche governative, i finanziamenti allo sviluppo e la cooperazione tecnica.

PROGRAMMA

Modera: Enrico Giovannini

Graciela Marquez , presidente dell’Istituto nazionale messicano di statistica e geografia (Inegi)

, presidente dell’Istituto nazionale messicano di statistica e geografia (Inegi) Francesca Grum , vice-direttrice della divisione statistica della Nazioni Unite

, vice-direttrice della divisione statistica della Nazioni Unite Rutger Hoekstra , professore, Università di Leida

, professore, Università di Leida Mariana Kotzeva , direttrice generale Eurostat

, direttrice generale Eurostat Steve MacFeely , direttore statistico dell’Ocse

, direttore statistico dell’Ocse Frank Siebern-Thomas *, capo unità e direttore generale Employment

*, capo unità e direttore generale Employment Romina Boarini *, Ocse, direttrice di Wise

*, Ocse, direttrice di Wise * In attesa di conferma

ENGLISH VERSION

Seminar, Tuesday 5th November, 8:00-8:50am

Organiser: Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development (ASviS)

Measuring progress on sustainable development and going Beyond Gdp: Next Steps after the UN Summit of the Future

On the 22-23 September 2024, world leaders came together to forge a new international consensus on how we deliver a better present and safeguard the future at the UN Summit of the Future. At this high-level event, the key document Pact for the Future was adopted, including a specific Action (53) to “develop a framework on measures of progress on sustainable development to complement and go beyond gross domestic product”.

This morning seminar will bring together a number of high-level experts to discuss the way forward and the possible implications to ensure that the new framework builds consistently on existing initiatives at national and international level, while filling the stated purpose of guiding government action, development finance, and technical cooperation.

PROGRAMME

Moderator:

Enrico Giovannini, Co-Founder and Scientific Director of ASviS, Italy

Lead interventions from:

Graciela Marquez, President of Inegi, Mexican National Institute of Statistics and Geography

* To be confirmed