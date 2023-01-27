Il cambiamento? Una battaglia con se stessi

Il sistema economico quale organismo vivente dovrebbe essere composto da una folla di persone che si comportano come un tutto unitario, praticando la solidarietà sociale come antidoto alla disgregazione. L’affermarsi di un tale ordine sociale esige forza di volontà. È una battaglia con se stessi, combattuta con “finte, astuzie ed espedienti”, per usare le parole dell’economista Albert Hirschman (1915-2012), il mutamento del consuetudinario stile di vita che si esprime nel perseguire sempre gli stessi desideri attraverso le azioni quotidiane. Il coinvolgimento comunitario è un bisogno di ordine superiore che mette in discussione la propria identità, una “metapreferenza” che allontana dall’essere chiusi in se stessi. Lo snodarsi delle vicende dirà se la nuova pandemia sia stata la scintilla capace di accendere l’immaginazione per un cambiamento di così vasta portata.

The economic system ought to be a living organism constituted of a crowd behaving as a unitary whole. Such a large group of people practises social solidarity as an antidote to disintegration. The emergence of such a social order requires willpower. It is a self-struggle, fought with “feints, ruses, and strategic devices,” to borrow the words of the economist Albert Hirschman (1915-2012), a fight against the usual way of life in pursuing the same desires through daily actions. Community involvement is a higher-order need that questions one’s own identity, a “metapreference” that moves one away from being confined within oneself. The unfolding of events will tell whether the new pandemic was the spark igniting the imagination for such a far-reaching metamorphosis.

