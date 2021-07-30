Il flusso di energia che fa evolvere le civiltà

La co-evoluzione delle idee (il contenuto) e le loro forme storiche, sociali, organizzative e istituzionali (il contesto) è stata la molla del progresso nel corso della storia. È il flusso dell’attività umana, il suo flusso di energia come descritto da Isabel Paterson (1886-1961) in The God of the Machine, il suo trattato di filosofia politica, che rende possibile la coevoluzione che caratterizza una civiltà dalla successiva. Una cinquantina d’anni dopo, era giunto il momento di rivalutare quel tema. Nel loro celebre libro, The Knowledge Creating Company, Nonaka e Takeuchi hanno rappresentato il flusso di energia di Paterson come un flusso di conoscenza.

The co-evolution of ideas (the content) and their historical, social, organizational and institutional forms (the context) has been the mainspring of progress throughout history. It is the stream of human activity, its flow of energy as described by Isabel Paterson (1886-1961) in The God of the Machine (1943/2003), her treatise on political philosophy, that makes possible the co-evolution featuring one civilization from the next. Fifty years or so later, the time had come to reappraise that theme. In their celebrated book, The Knowledge Creating Company, Nonaka and Takeuchi portrayed the Paterson’s flow of energy as a flow of knowledge.

