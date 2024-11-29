Il peso della cultura umanistica nel mondo ipertecnologico

La rilevanza degli studi umanistici. La storia, la letteratura e le arti esplorano profondamente la creatività umana, l’esperienza e gli errori passati causati dai progressi tecnologici. Ciò rende le nuove tecnologie sensibili ai valori umani e al pericolo di conseguenze indesiderate causate dai loro progressi.

La filosofia educa sull’etica delle tecnologie emergenti, riflettendo sulle loro responsabilità e sul danno che potrebbero causare alla società.

La psicologia e la sociologia modellano le tecnologie seguendo il comportamento umano e il contesto culturale delle interazioni sociali.

The relevance of humanistic studies. History, literature, and the arts profoundly explore human creativity, experience, and past errors caused by technological advances. These make new technologies sensitive to human values and the danger of unwanted consequences caused by their advancements.

Philosophy educates on the ethics of emerging technologies, reflecting on their responsibilities and the damage they could cause to society.

Psychology and sociology shape technologies following human behaviour and the cultural context of social interactions.

