Il successo economico e l’Umanesimo che non c’è

Cos’è il successo economico nel mondo in deficit di Umanesimo? È la quantità sempre in crescita di risorse finanziarie che si ripartiscono sempre più disegualmente. Pochi accumulano ricchezze incessantemente, a scapito della responsabilità sociale, dei diritti umani, delle altre specie viventi e della Natura, mettendone a repentaglio il ben-essere. In altri, sale la febbre del guadagno in tempi brevi per poi disporre di tanto tempo libero, prima della vecchiaia, e coltivare le proprie passioni. Un proposito arduo ad avverarsi poiché più denaro vuol dire desideri da soddisfare per vivere agiatamente e, sperabilmente, nel lusso. La domanda di beni e servizi è un pallone che si gonfia con la pressione sui prezzi, presupponendo che un prezzo più alto significhi una migliore qualità. In definitiva, più gravosi e crescenti impegni di lavoro per coloro che aspirano ad acquistare a prezzi abbastanza alti da assicurarsi il lusso e l’esclusività ritenuti indispensabili.

What is economic success in a world lacking Humanism? It is the ever-growing quantity of financial resources increasingly unequally distributed. Few accumulate wealth incessantly to the detriment of social responsibility, the rights of humans and other living species and Nature, jeopardizing their well-being. In others, the fever of quickly earning money rises, and then, one has a lot of free time before old age and cultivates one’s passions. It is a problematic purpose to come true since more money means the desire to be satisfied to live comfortably and, hopefully, in luxury. The demand for goods and services is a balloon that inflates with price pressure, assuming that a higher price means better quality. Ultimately, there will be more demanding and growing work commitments for those who aspire to purchase at prices high enough to ensure the luxury and exclusivity considered essential.

piero.formica@gmail.com