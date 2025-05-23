Gli Obbedienti, immersi nella lettura delle loro mappe cognitive, tentano di migliorare ciò che hanno già saputo ideare, progettare e produrre. Al contrario, il tempo dei Disobbedienti volge alla tempesta portata dalle innovazioni che non riformano, ma ridefiniscono di sana pianta i mercati. Dall’andare in carrozza al trasportarsi in auto, tanto per intenderci con un esempio che ha radicalmente cambiato la mobilità urbana ed extraurbana. “Distruzione creativa” fu il nome che alla tempesta dette Joseph Schumpeter (1883-1950), economista austro-ungarico cresciuto a Vienna e nel 1932 emigrato negli Stati Uniti.

I business plan confezionati da team di innovatori Obbedienti, ospitati e separati gli uni dagli altri negli hotel della catena Incubatori, cederanno il passo allo sviluppo di processi imprenditoriali disegnati e sperimentati in laboratori dagli innovatori Disobbedienti – gli atleti dello sport di contatto tra idee rivoluzionarie, immaginate non per riformare ma per ridefinire i mercati? Su quante startup disobbedienti dovrebbe poter contare l’economia per riportarsi su un sentiero di crescita eco-sostenibile?

The Obedient, immersed in reading their cognitive maps, attempts to improve what they had already been able to conceive, design and produce. On the contrary, the time of the Disobedient is turning to the storm brought by innovations that do not reform but redefine markets from scratch. From riding in a carriage to transporting oneself by car, to give an example that has radically changed urban and extra-urban mobility. “Creative destruction” was the name that Joseph Schumpeter (1883-1950), an Austro-Hungarian economist who grew up in Vienna and emigrated to the United States in 1932, gave to the storm.

Will the business plans put together by teams of Obedient innovators, hosted and separated from each other in the hotels of the Incubator chain, give way to the development of entrepreneurial processes designed and tested in laboratories by the Disobedient innovators—the athletes of the contact sport between revolutionary ideas imagined not to reform but to redefine markets? How many disobedient start-ups should the economy be able to count on to get back on a path of eco-sustainable growth?

