Il valore del disaccordo lungo la via della conoscenza

Lo scoppio della pandemia di Covid-19 ha reso ancor più impegnativa la partenza verso l’infinito campo della conoscenza dei giovani viandanti alla ventura, liberi pensatori, che indossano l’abito cucito dall’ignoranza creativa. Essi devono fronteggiare l’ostilità del pensiero di gruppo – il pensiero dominante – messo a punto dagli arcigni conformisti.

Costoro sostengono che va bandita in quanto portatrice di errore la libertà di espressione dei bastian contrari, coloro che esprimono opinioni opposte al pensiero conformista dominante. Non si ammette il valore del disaccordo che consiste nel sollecitare il riesame delle proprie certezze. Non si riconosce che, se mai risultassero errati, i punti di vista non conformisti avrebbero, comunque, il merito di rafforzare quella che si ritiene essere la verità. Eppure, pazzi o lunatici che siano considerati, gli anticonformisti in molti casi hanno dischiuso visioni che dall’essere ritenute fantasiose e fuorvianti sono passate all’essere considerate ponderate e corrette.

The Covid-19 epidemic has made the journey to the infinite field of knowledge even more daunting for the learners who are random wayfarers and free thinkers, wearing the robe sewn by creative ignorance. Freethinkers have to face the hostility of groupthink – the dominant thought – devised by the grim conformists.

The latter argue that the opponents’ freedom of expression, those who express opinions contrary to the dominant conformist thinking, should be banned as error-bearing. They do not acknowledge the value of disagreement, which is to invite a re-examination of their certainties. It is not recognised that, if they were ever wrong, non-conformist views would have the merit of reinforcing what is believed to be the truth. Nevertheless, whether they are considered mad or lunatic, non-conformists have in many cases opened up views that have gone from being considered fanciful and misleading to being considered thoughtful and correct.

