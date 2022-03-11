Imprese trasformative: nuovo sviluppo nell’interesse di tutti

La creazione di ricchezza non è esclusiva degli imprenditori e degli azionisti, ma comprende i lavoratori, l’ambiente naturale e la società civile.

Le imprese trasformative spostano la loro attenzione e le risorse disponibili dalla soluzione dei problemi ereditati da comportamenti conformi alla visione convenzionale allo sfruttamento delle opportunità derivanti da una nuova visione che le pone all’ascolto della natura e fa loro riconoscere la sua rilevanza.

Le imprese trasformative si rendono conto che la loro attività dipende dal valore generato dagli ecosistemi naturali. Per questo, esse mettono in discussione il PIL che misura la produzione trascurando il ben-essere di tutti i viventi.

Il loro orientamento è:

Olistico – Le imprese trasformative sono interessate alla comunità sociale ed economica nel suo insieme in cui operano.

Euristico – Le imprese trasformative preferiscono l’apprendimento dal basso verso l’alto. Ogni membro scopre le cose da solo e impara, con gli altri, dalle esperienze acquisite con gli esperimenti.

Morale – Alti standard di correttezza e onestà modellano il comportamento degli individui e dell’impresa.

Il comportamento aziendale è amorale. Anche se rispettano la legge, le aziende parlano con una voce che ha un interesse personale. Il risultato è l’estrazione opportunistica di rendite. Diversamente, le imprese trasformative prendono decisioni sensate nell’interesse di tutti. Suggerisco di leggere ciò che Martin Wolf ha scritto sul Financial Times del 19 gennaio, ” Business leaders have to play a better political role”.

Wealth creation is not exclusive to entrepreneurs and shareholders but encompasses workers, the natural environment, and civil society.

Transformative enterprises shift their attention and available resources from solving the problems inherited from behaviours that conforms to the conventional vision to exploiting the opportunities arising from a new vision that makes it listen to nature and recognise its relevance.

The transformative enterprises realise that their activity depends on the value generated by natural ecosystems. Hence, transformative enterprises question the GDP that measures production while neglecting the well-being of all the living.

Their orientation is:

Holistic – Transformative enterprises are concerned with the social and economic community as a whole in which they operate.

Heuristic – Transformative enterprises prefer bottom-up learning. Each member discovers things for him/herself and learns, with peers, from experiences gained from experiments.

Moral – High standards of fairness and honesty shape the behaviour of individuals and the enterprise.

Business behaviour is amoral. Although law-abiding, companies speak with a self-interested voice, resulting in opportunistic rent extraction. On the other hand, transformative enterprises make sensible decisions in the interests of all. I suggest you read what Martin Wolf wrote in the Financial Times of January 19th, “Business leaders have to play a better political role”.

