In viaggio verso una nuova realtà

L’ideazione è un’avventura. Per ideare, saliamo sul treno che corre lungo il binario dei dati? O prendiamo il treno sul binario dell’esperienza soggettiva, della sfera dei pensieri che sono estranei a quella che Adam Smith chiamava ‘aritmetica politica’ che armeggia con i numeri? Ci sono fatti e dati nudi, supposti, apparenti, accettati, attesi, riportati. C’è, quindi, un amore poligamo che ci costringe a procedere con battute d’arresto e rovesci. La nostra lampada magica per prendere la strada migliore è la curiosità, che sfida la saggezza convenzionale.

Dal finestrino del primo treno, vediamo ciò che è: dati e pensieri che ne discendono. Cerchiamo di mappare meglio, in modo più dettagliato, il territorio conosciuto. Abbiamo iniziato con delle ipotesi, poi confermate dai dati. Alla fine, abbiamo ottenuto delle misure, direbbe Enrico Fermi. Viaggiando sul secondo treno, immaginiamo il panorama che vorremmo vedere. La nostra avventura non consiste nel mappare l’esistente, ma nel congetturare e semmai scoprire nuovi territori: quello che vorremmo fosse la realtà.

Ideation is an adventure. In order to conceive, do we get on the train that runs along the data track? Or do we take the train on the track of subjective experience, of the sphere of thoughts that are alien to what Adam Smith called ‘political arithmetic’ that tinkers with numbers? There are bare facts and data, supposed, apparent, accepted, expected, reported. There is, therefore, a polygamous love that forces us to proceed with setbacks and reversals. Our magic lamp to take the best route is curiosity, which challenges conventional wisdom.

From the window of the first train, we see what is: data and thoughts that descend from them. We are trying to map better, in more detail, the known territory. We started with hypotheses, then confirmed by data. In the end, we got measurements, Enrico Fermi would say. Travelling on the second train, we envision the panorama we would like to see. Our adventure does not involve mapping what exists, but in conjecturing and, if anything, discovering new territories: what we would like reality to be.

