Intelligenza artificiale, quel che conta davvero è l’uso che ne faremo

Intelligenza umana e intelligenza artificiale sono in esposizione nella Galleria della Mente.

Nella corrente età digitale, al portico dell’antica Grecia sono subentrati gli strumenti online nelle cui caselle di chat si digitano le domande senza essere obbligati a rivelare la propria identità. Nel rapporto faccia-a-faccia si avverte la fisicità del mettere fuori il fiato per pronunciare delle parole il cui soffio toglie il respiro. La fisicità è energia che muove corpo e cervello per produrre creatività. L’equipollente della fisicità sarà la “phygital”, l’integrazione tra il mondo fisico e il digitale, oggi confinata agli acquisti che mettono insieme un punto vendita fisico e gli strumenti digitali? Tanta è la distanza (colmabile?) e in dubbio la compatibilità tra la cultura aristotelica del portico e l’ibridazione prefigurata dai tecnologi.

È in questo scenario che si svolge la mostra sull’intelligenza artificiale suscitatrice oggi di tanto clamore. Più che il suo accadere è l’uso che ne faremo che conta davvero.

Human and artificial intelligence are displayed in the Mind Gallery.

In the current digital age, the portico of ancient Greece has been replaced by online tools in which you type questions into chat boxes without being forced to reveal your identity. In a face-to-face relationship, you feel the physicality of taking your breath out to pronounce words whose breath takes your breath away. Physicality is energy that moves the body and brain to produce creativity. Will the equivalent of physicality be “phygital”, the integration between the physical and digital world, currently confined to purchases that bring together a physical point of sale and digital tools? There is such a great distance (can it be bridged?), and the compatibility between the Aristotelian culture of the portico and the hybridization prefigured by technologists is in doubt.

This scenario is where the exhibition on artificial intelligence, which is causing so much hype today, takes place. More than its occurrence, the use we will make of it really matters.

