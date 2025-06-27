La certezza dell’incertezza

Tutto lo spazio è occupato da una folla di esperti fondamentalisti formata dai decisori politici e dai loro staff di consulenti. Sono costoro i regolatori che gestiscono il presente senza poter approntare il futuro. Sono gli esperti delle aspre cose di oggi; proprio per questo la loro apertura sul futuro contiene molte meno possibilità rispetto alla mente sgombra dei principianti – i non esperti o, se preferite, le avanguardie che hanno già rotto i ponti con il passato.

Quel che accadrà lungo il percorso verso il futuro lo scoprirà strada facendo, come parte del processo di rifare e inventare.

Coloro che percorrono a piedi vie fuori della certezza per raggiungere luoghi anche lontani richiamano la lezione di Keynes che ha posto l’incertezza al cuore dei problemi economici contemporanei.

I creatori di percorsi sono leader di una minoranza che vive nella certezza dell’incertezza, e questo è il motivo per cui essi affrontano, sguardo in avanti, l’imprevedibile.

All the space is occupied by a crowd of fundamentalist experts formed by the policymakers and their staff of consultants. They are the regulators who manage the present without being able to prepare for the future. They are the experts in the harsh things of today; precisely for this reason, their openness to the future contains far fewer possibilities than the clear minds of beginners – the non-experts or, if you prefer, the vanguards who have already broken bridges with the past.

What will happen along the path to the future will be discovered along the way as part of the process of remaking and inventing.

Those who walk paths outside of certainty to reach even distant places recall the lesson of Keynes, who placed uncertainty at the heart of contemporary economic problems.

The creators of paths are leaders of a minority that lives in the certainty of uncertainty, and this is why they face, looking ahead, the unpredictable.

piero.formica@gmail.com