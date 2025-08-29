La maggior parte degli innovatori pensa al cambiamento come un’estrapolazione di eventi passati, un cambiamento inteso a migliorare ciò che già si sa come pianificare ed eseguire. La probabilità di successo può essere misurata: il rischio risiede nella misurazione. Tuttavia, impegnata a rifare e inventare un mondo che non esiste ancora, una minoranza di innovatori decide anzitutto di cambiare se stessi e – vale la pena ripeterlo – lasciarsi alle spalle quella luce del giorno che è la certezza, avanzando nella notte buia dell’incertezza non misurabile. Per loro, l’ignoranza non impedisce l’azione. Quel che accadrà lungo il percorso verso il futuro lo scopriranno strada facendo, come parte del processo di rifare e inventare. Il comportamento di questa minoranza richiama la lezione di Keynes (1930) che ha posto l’incertezza al cuore dei problemi economici contemporanei. I creatori di percorsi sono leader di una minoranza che vive nella certezza dell’incertezza, e questo è il motivo per cui essi affrontano, sguardo in avanti, l’imprevedibile.

Most innovators think of change as an extrapolation of past events, a change intended to improve what they already know how to plan and execute. The probability of success can be measured; the risk lies in the measurement itself. However, busy remaking and inventing a world that does not yet exist, a minority of innovators decide first to change themselves and – it bears repeating – to leave behind the daylight of certainty, moving forward into the dark night of unmeasurable uncertainty. For them, ignorance does not impede action. What happens along the path to the future they will discover along the way as part of the process of remaking and inventing. The behaviour of this minority recalls the lesson of Keynes, who placed uncertainty at the heart of contemporary economic problems. Pathfinders are leaders of a minority that live in the certainty of uncertainty, and that is why they face the unpredictable, looking ahead.

piero.formica@gmail.com