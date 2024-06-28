L’umanesimo economico (abbreviato in “Ume”, l’albicocca giapponese dell’umeboshi, che è il frutto di 400 anni di agricoltura sostenibile), in sintonia con le funzioni della politica, della legge e della medicina, svolge il compito di rispondere ai bisogni proponendosi una vita buona per tutti. Ume mette in connessione la vita sulla Terra e la salute del sistema economico. In questo senso, Ume estende il concetto di biodiversità con la creazione di un ecosistema in equilibrio tra il ben-essere delle varietà di specie viventi e il valore economico delle diversità naturali. Da questa che possiamo definire biodiversità economica, la natura è vista anzitutto come un bene inestimabile, non solo una fonte di materie prime, da proteggere per assicurare un futuro sostenibile sia per l’ambiente che per l’economia.

La missione dell’umanesimo economico è, dunque, lungi dall’esaurirsi nella crescita dell’economia e nel ben-avere. Ume critica le convinzioni sociali radicate nella società ossessionata dalla ricchezza materiale e invita a considerare prospettive alternative. Balzano in primo piano sostenibilità ambientale, giustizia e solidarietà sociale, e attività lavorative allineate ai valori personali e messaggere di opportunità d’apprendimento. Nell’umanesimo economico la realtà materiale del mondo economico influenzato da una molteplicità di eventi e la realtà pensante della persona interagiscono. Le prescrizioni economiche si assimilano essendo propriamente inserite nella comunità sociale a cui si rivolgono. È così che si comprendono a fondo le conseguenze sociali delle scelte individuali operate a seguito delle istruzioni date dall’economia.

Economic humanism (abbreviated to “Ume”, the Japanese umeboshi apricot, which is the fruit of 400 years of sustainable agriculture), in harmony with the functions of politics, law and medicine, carries out the task of responding to needs, proposing a good life for all. Ume connects life on Earth and the health of the economic system. In this sense, Ume extends the concept of biodiversity by creating an ecosystem that balances the well-being of the variety of living species and the economic value of natural diversity. From what we can define as economic biodiversity, nature is seen first and foremost as a priceless asset, not just a source of raw materials, to be protected to ensure a sustainable future for both the environment and the economy.

The mission of economic humanism is, therefore, far from being exhausted in economic growth and well-being. Ume criticizes the social beliefs rooted in a society obsessed with material wealth and invites us to consider alternative perspectives. Environmental sustainability, social justice and solidarity, and work activities aligned with personal values and messengers of learning opportunities come to the fore. In economic humanism, the material reality of the economy, which is influenced by an assortment of events, and the thinking reality of the person interact. Economic prescriptions are assimilated by being correctly inserted into the social community to which they are addressed. This is how we fully understand the social consequences of individual choices made following the instructions given by the economy.

