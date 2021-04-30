La natura sopporta un carico sempre più pesante

Tra il 1961 e oggi, dall’espansione economica del secondo dopoguerra alla globalizzazione degli anni 2000, il carico umano sulla natura è aumentato di 2,5 volte in termini di popolazione e di sette volte se misurato con il PIL a prezzi costanti. Al peso demografico ed economico si deve aggiungere la pesantezza della tecnologia unita all’iperspecializzazione. La corsa alla quantità a scapito della qualità si estende fino al limite della biosfera che sotto un carico pesante non sarebbe più in grado di sostenerci. È imperativo bilanciare i valori economici con le preoccupazioni ambientali, valutare la conformità delle iniziative umane con la conservazione della natura. È altrettanto vitale promuovere una generazione di pensatori e creatori poliedrici che abbiano familiarità con diversi campi di studio e che abbiano menti aperte per risolvere creativamente problemi complessi.

Between 1961 and the present time, from the midst of post-World War II economic expansion to the globalisation of the 2000s, the human load on nature increased 2.5 times in terms of population and seven times when measured with GDP at constant prices. To the demographic and economic weight must be added the ponderousness of technology combined with hyper-specialisation. The race for quantity at the expense of quality extends to the limit of the biosphere, which under a heavy burden would no longer be able to sustain us. It is imperative to balance economic values with environmental concerns, to assess the compliance of human initiatives with the conservation of nature. It is equally vital to promote a generation of multifaceted thinkers and creators, polymaths familiar with different fields of study who have open minds to creatively resolve complex problems.