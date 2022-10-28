La natura umana

Dobbiamo rivolgerci a Voltaire (1694-1778) e al suo Candido (1759) per renderci conto che siamo immersi nel mondo vivente la cui diversità di organismi tra loro in relazione è sorprendente. Vuole una leggenda che Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) in cerca di ispirazione usasse avvolgere con le sue braccia un grande tiglio. Ragionando intorno alla natura umana, John Stuart Mill (1806-1873) scriveva nel suo saggio La Libertà (1859) che essa “non è una macchina, costruita secondo un modello e regolata in modo da funzionare esattamente secondo le prescrizioni; è piuttosto un albero, che ha bisogno di crescere e svilupparsi in ogni direzione, assecondando la tendenza di quelle forze intime che ne fanno una cosa viva”.
We have to turn to Voltaire (1694-1778) and his Candide (1759) to realise that we are embedded in the living world whose diversity of interrelated organisms is startling. A legend tells that Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) in search of inspiration used to wrap a large lime tree with his arms. John Stuart Mill (1806-1873) wrote in his essay “On Liberty” (1859) that human nature “is not a machine to be built after a model, and set to do exactly the work prescribed for it, but a tree, which requires to grow and develop itself on all sides, according to the tendency of the inward forces which make it a living thing.”