La natura umana

Dobbiamo rivolgerci a Voltaire (1694-1778) e al suo Candido (1759) per renderci conto che siamo immersi nel mondo vivente la cui diversità di organismi tra loro in relazione è sorprendente. Vuole una leggenda che Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) in cerca di ispirazione usasse avvolgere con le sue braccia un grande tiglio. Ragionando intorno alla natura umana, John Stuart Mill (1806-1873) scriveva nel suo saggio La Libertà (1859) che essa “non è una macchina, costruita secondo un modello e regolata in modo da funzionare esattamente secondo le prescrizioni; è piuttosto un albero, che ha bisogno di crescere e svilupparsi in ogni direzione, assecondando la tendenza di quelle forze intime che ne fanno una cosa viva”.

We have to turn to Voltaire (1694-1778) and his Candide (1759) to realise that we are embedded in the living world whose diversity of interrelated organisms is startling. A legend tells that Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) in search of inspiration used to wrap a large lime tree with his arms. John Stuart Mill (1806-1873) wrote in his essay “On Liberty” (1859) that human nature “is not a machine to be built after a model, and set to do exactly the work prescribed for it, but a tree, which requires to grow and develop itself on all sides, according to the tendency of the inward forces which make it a living thing.”