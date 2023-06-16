La sfida del cambiamento climatico

Wolfgang Goethe è il viandante che attinge i suoi pensieri alla fonte della solitudine della foresta. Nel folto dei boschi, l’umanista e scienziato tedesco cresce e si evolve come pensatore in sintonia con la natura. Con la mente e gli occhi di Goethe, oggi tocca a noi riflettere sul prezioso ruolo degli alberi nell’affrontare il cambiamento climatico. Il Paulson Institute fa luce su una ricerca che dimostra che “tra il 2001 e il 2019, le foreste hanno assorbito il doppio dell’anidride carbonica che hanno emesso – una riduzione netta di 7,6 miliardi di tonnellate metriche. Si tratta di una quantità superiore alle emissioni annue combinate di carbonio degli Stati Uniti e di UK”. Tuttavia, l’efficienza delle foreste è messa in discussione dalla deforestazione.

Sono state lanciate iniziative imprenditoriali per far crescere alberi adatti nei luoghi giusti. Ecosia (ecosia.org), un motore di ricerca con sede a Berlino che fa parte della rete di ricerca Microsoft insieme a Yahoo, AOL e DuckDuckGo, si definisce una “società di scopo”. Si adopera per rallentare il cambiamento climatico convogliando i proventi pubblicitari delle ricerche verso organizzazioni che piantano alberi adatti in aree deforestate.

Wolfgang Goethe is the wayfarer who draws his thoughts from the source of solitude in the forest. In the thick of the woods, the German humanist and scientist grows up and evolves as a thinker in tune with nature. With Goethe’s mind and eyes, today, it is our turn to reflect on the valuable role of trees in tackling climate change. The Paulson Institute sheds light on research showing that “between 2001 and 2019, forests absorbed twice the amount of carbon dioxide they emitted – a net 7.6bn metric ton reduction. That’s more than the combined annual carbon emissions of the US and UK”. However, the efficiency of forests is being challenged by deforestation.

Entrepreneurial initiatives to grow suitable trees in the right places have been launched. Ecosia (ecosia.org), a Berlin-based search engine part of the Microsoft Search Network with Yahoo, AOL and DuckDuckGo, calls itself a ‘purpose company’. It works to slow climate change by channel- ling advertising revenue from searches into organisations that plant appropriate trees in deforested areas.

