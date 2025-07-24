L’autunno dell’economia e quei dubbi sul futuro

Sulla scia di Isaac Newton (1642-1727) che scoprì l’ordine naturale dell’universo fisico, i filosofi economisti del Settecento perseguirono l’obiettivo di scoprire i principi sottostanti l’ordine naturale della società e il legame tra l’ordine naturale e la prosperità materiale. David Hume (1711-1776) si occupò dell’origine dell’ordine sociale attraverso i suoi studi di antropologia economica. Adam Smith mise in luce nella sua Teoria dei sentimenti morali (1759; ed. it. 2001) un principio fondamentale che tiene unita la società e che egli riteneva essere lo scopo dell’attività economica, vale a dire il rispetto verso se stessi e gli altri. Il rispetto è più che donare a fini caritatevoli; è rendersi “partecipe delle fortune altrui” essendo per l’uomo “necessaria l’altrui felicità, nonostante da essa egli non ottenga altro che il piacere di contemplarla”. Nell’Ottocento, John Stuart Mill (1806-1873) distingueva i piaceri materiali da quelli dello spirito. Egli riteneva che i primi fossero di rango inferiore ai secondi che includevano immaginazione e conoscenza immaginativa, volendo perseguire i propri sogni e sviluppare il proprio potenziale. Poi nel corso del tempo si è andato affermando un modo di concepire l’economia i cui simboli sono ormai fiori pietrificati, per usare l’espressione dello storico della cultura Johan Huizinga (1872-1945) nel suo saggio L’autunno del Medioevo (BUR, Rizzoli, 1995). Ed è proprio l’autunno dell’economia che volge in inverno che oggi è in discussione.

In the wake of Isaac Newton (1642-1727), who discovered the natural order of the physical universe, eighteenth-century economic philosophers sought to uncover the principles underlying the natural order of society and the connection between this order and material prosperity. David Hume (1711-1776) studied the origin of the social order through his studies of economic anthropology. Adam Smith highlighted in his Theory of Moral Sentiments (1759; Italian edition 2001) a fundamental principle that holds society together, which he believed to be the purpose of economic activity: respect for oneself and others. Respect is more than giving for charitable purposes; it is making oneself “a participant in the fortunes of others” since, for man, “the happiness of others is necessary, although he derives nothing from it except the pleasure of contemplating it”. In the nineteenth century, John Stuart Mill (1806-1873) distinguished material pleasures from those of the spirit. He believed that the former was of inferior rank to the latter, which encompassed imagination and imaginative knowledge, wanting to pursue one’s dreams and develop one’s potential. Over time, a way of conceiving the economy has been established, whose symbols are now petrified flowers, as Johan Huizinga (1872-1945) expressed in his essay “The Autumn of the Middle Ages” (BUR, Rizzoli, 1995). And it is precisely the autumn of the economy that turns into winter that is being discussed today.

