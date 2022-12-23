Ecologia delle specie imprenditoriali: la formazione di ambienti innovatori e innovativi dipende dall’intensità e dalla qualità delle relazioni fra le popolazioni aziendali viventi in uno stesso habitat.

La specie dei ‘Commensali’ non apporta all’habitat una dote, non reca disturbo, non interagisce con le altre specie.

I ‘Predatori’ cacciano le altre specie dell’habitat.

I ‘Simbionti’ vivono e crescono in stretta relazione con le altre specie; cercano complementarietà nel loro habitat.

I ‘Parassiti’ sfruttano il richiamo dell’habitat in cui si localizzano.

Ecology of Entrepreneurial Species:the shaping of innovative and novel environments depends on the intensity and quality of the relationships between the entrepreneurial populations living in the same habitat.

The ‘Commensals’ species do not contribute an endowment to the habitat, do not disturb it, and do not interact with other species.

‘Predators’ hunt other species in the habitat.

‘Symbionts’ live and grow in close relationship with other species; they seek complementarity in their habitat.

‘Parasites’ exploit the attractiveness of the habitat in which they locate.

