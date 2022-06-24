Le potenti correnti sotterranee tra il Regno di Mezzo e l’Arabia Felix

Creature mitiche in Arabia, sacerdoti mistici nel Regno di Mezzo. È una fantastica combinazione di leggende e credenze che intreccia legami tra due potenze economiche fuori dal comune che stanno riemergendo nel XXI secolo.

I flussi commerciali tra la Cina e l’America, la Cina e l’Europa, la Cina e l’Asia, la Cina e l’Africa sembrano fiumi gonfiati sulla mappa mondiale della “meteorologia dell’economia”. Non meno potenti, anche se invisibili a occhio nudo, sono le correnti sotterranee delle relazioni commerciali tra il Regno di Mezzo e l’Arabia Felix, la penisola all’incrocio tra Africa e Asia, che gioca un ruolo geopolitico cruciale grazie alle sue vaste riserve di petrolio e gas naturale.

Mythical creatures in Arabia, mystical priests in the Middle Kingdom. It is a fantastic combination of legends and beliefs that weaves bonds between the two out-of-the-ordinary re-emerging economic powers in the 21st century.

Streams of trade between China and America, China and Europe, China and Asia, and China and Africa look like swollen rivers on the world map of the “meteorology of economics”. No less powerful, albeit invisible to the naked eye, are the subterranean currents of trade relations between the Middle Kingdom and Arabia Felix, the peninsula at the junction of Africa and Asia, which plays a crucial geopolitical role because of its oil and natural gas vast reserves.

