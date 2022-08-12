L’effetto Medici

L’investitore creativo svolge un ruolo attivo nel processo di startup condotto in laboratorio. L’obiettivo è creare un mini-supercollider di idee. Incontrare persone con background diversi, impegnarsi in dialoghi nuovi e più efficaci e scontrarsi: l’intersezione di una vasta gamma di idee è il risultato del processo creativo denominato “ideazione”. Questo processo è innescato dal fenomeno sociale che Frans Johansson ha chiamato “effetto Medici” (The Medici Effect: What You Can Learn from Elephants and Epidemics, Brighton, MA: Harvard Business Review Press, 2004), rivisitando la forza trainante dell’innovazione generalizzata attribuita ai Medici. Nella Firenze medicea, infatti, l’ideazione compie l’intero ciclo: dalla generazione dell’idea alla sua realizzazione, che si presenta sotto forma di una ricetta migliore di quelle fino ad allora prodotte.

The creative investor plays an active role in the startup process conducted in the laboratory. The goal is to create a mini idea-supercollider. Meeting people from diverse backgrounds, engaging in new and more effective dialogues, and clashing: the intersection of a wide range of ideas is the outcome of the creative process dubbed ‘ideation’. This process is triggered by the social phenomenon that Frans Johansson called the ‘Medici effect’ (The Medici Effect: What You Can Learn from Elephants and Epidemics, Brighton, MA: Harvard Business Review Press, 2004), revisiting the driving force of across-the-board innovation attributed to the Medici. In fact, in Medicean Florence, ideation performs the whole cycle: from the idea generation to its realisation, which comes in the guise of a recipe better than those hitherto produced.

piero.formica@gmail.com