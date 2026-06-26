L’IA e i “4 saperi” del capitale intellettuale

L’ascesa dell’Intelligenza Artificiale e della Trasformazione Digitale sta unendo in un abbraccio d’oro scienza, tecnologia, ingegneria e matematica con le arti.

Sapere Come Fare inizia una nuova vita associandosi a Sapere Come Pensare, Immaginare e Comprendere.

Combinando creativamente i “4 Saperi” del Capitale Intellettuale, le arti agiscono come catalizzatore di un uso della tecnologia incentrato sull’uomo. Mantenendo un’alta propensione all’imprenditorialità tecno-umanista, l’imprenditorialità incorpora la cultura del design thinking per incoraggiare la generazione di idee che possono alimentare start-up per generare nuovi valori – il che richiede un apprendimento continuo e la volontà combinata con la capacità di avanzare verso l’ignoto. I promotori dell’innovazione e gli innovatori subentrano agli incrementalisti.

The rise of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation is uniting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with the arts in a golden embrace.

Knowing How to Do begins a new life by associating itself with Knowing How to Think, Imagine, and Understand.

Creatively combining the “Four Knowledges” of Intellectual Capital, the arts act as a catalyst for a human-centred use of technology. Maintaining a high propensity for techno-humanist entrepreneurship, entrepreneurship incorporates the culture of design thinking to encourage the generation of ideas that can fuel startups to generate new value, which requires continuous learning and the will, combined with the ability to advance into the unknown. Innovation promoters and innovators replace incrementalists.

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