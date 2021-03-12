L’immobilismo dei conformisti

I conformisti ricorrono alle leggi per premunirsi contro l’innovazione. Ciascuno deve rimanere al suo posto. Certe professioni sono ereditarie per leggi o per consuetudine, compresa quella di imprenditore nell’ambito della famiglia imprenditoriale.

Restare al proprio posto, scriveva lo storico francese Jacques Le Goff, crea “una società di ‘manenti’, da manere, ‘rimanere’. Società stratificata a comportamenti orizzontali”. Stando fermi i conformisti si limitano ad appagare i bisogni materiali. È estraneo al loro pensiero che il pericolo maggiore per la maggior parte di noi non sta nel fissare il nostro obiettivo troppo in alto e cadere in basso; ma nel fissare il nostro obiettivo troppo in basso, e raggiungerlo, come arguiva Michelangelo Buonarroti.

Conformists resort to laws to guard against innovation. Everyone must remain in their place. Certain professions are hereditary by law or custom, including that of the entrepreneur within the entrepreneurial family.

Remaining in one’s place, wrote the French historian Jacques Le Goff, creates “a society of ‘manenti’, from manere, ‘to remain’. A society stratified by horizontal behaviour”. By standing still, conformists limit themselves to satisfying material needs. It is alien to their thinking that most of us’ greatest danger lies not in setting our goal too high and falling short, but setting our aim too low and achieving our mark, as Michelangelo Buonarroti argued.

