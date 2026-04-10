L’imprenditorialismo, una stella polare tra scienza e umanesimo

La mente abituata alle cose alte e che porta impressi i caratteri dell’immaginazione, dell’intuizione, della creatività partorisce il bene immateriale che porta il nome di capitale intellettuale. A potenziare la mente interviene l’imprenditorialismo.

Si tratta di un movimento culturale dalle molteplici facce, una stella polare per navigare nel mare della creazione di imprese di nuovo tipo, all’incrocio tra scienza e umanesimo, rendendo il viaggio imprenditoriale accessibile a scienziati, artisti e umanisti, e una forma d’arte che trapianta nella sfera socio-economica la prospettiva brunelleschiana del mondo dell’arte.

Di fronte all’ignoranza di non conoscere le risposte alle scottanti domande poste dalla rivoluzione digitale, la visione panoramica tecno-umanista dell’imprenditorialismo sfida princìpi fondamentali basati sull’esperienza con il pensiero creativo e prospettive immaginifiche.

A mind accustomed to lofty goals and imbued with the hallmarks of imagination, intuition, and creativity gives birth to the intangible asset known as intellectual capital. Entrepreneurship empowers the mind.

It is a multifaceted cultural movement, a guiding star for navigating the sea of new business creation, at the intersection of science and humanism, making the entrepreneurial journey accessible to scientists, artists, and humanists, and an art form that transplants Brunelleschi’s perspective on the art world into the socioeconomic sphere.

Faced with the ignorance of not knowing the answers to the burning questions posed by the digital revolution, entrepreneurship’s panoramic, techno-humanist vision challenges fundamental principles grounded in experience with creative thinking and imaginative perspectives.

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