Linceo non abita in Italia

Ai tempi della mitologia greca era Linceo, uno degli Argonauti, ad avere una vista così penetrante da vedere al di là delle pareti. Nell’età dei fumetti è Superman in grado di guardare attraverso i muri. Ahinoi, che sia Linceo o Superman, l’uomo dalla vista più acuta non abita in Italia. Ovvero, non c’è più. Perché andando a ritroso nel tempo, diciamo nell’ultimo decennio dell’Ottocento, troviamo il giovanissimo Camillo Olivetti che frequentava l’università di Stanford per salire sulle spalle dei giganti della scienza e dell’industria di allora, di modo che potesse osservare sempre più lontano. Si dice ripetutamente che un forte shock esterno catapulterebbe Linceo in Italia. Non è così. Gli shock a catena non sono finora serviti allo scopo. L’orizzonte delle riforme è troppo ristretto a confronto di quello perscrutabile con gli occhi di Linceo.

In the times of Greek mythology, it was Lynceus, one of the Argonauts, who had such penetrating eyesight that he could see beyond walls. In the age of comics, Superman can see through walls. Alas, be it Linceo or Superman, the man with the sharpest eyesight does not live in Italy. That is, it is no longer there. Going back in time, in the last decade of the nineteenth century, we find the very young Camillo Olivetti, who attended Stanford University, to stand on the shoulders of the giants of science and industry of the time so that he could always observe further. It is repeatedly said that a robust external shock would catapult Linceo into Italy. It is not so. Chain shocks have yet to serve their purpose. The horizon of reforms is too narrow compared to that seen through the eyes of Linceus.

(LA VISTA DI LINCEO: Cronache e storie d’innovazione, Edizioni EDITUTTO)

piero.formica@gmail.com