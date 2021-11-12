Lo smart working tra vizi e virtù

Lo smart working è un grande esperimento sociale che reca con sé uno sciame di virtù che, però, potrebbero volgersi in vizi. Navigando nell’Oceano Internet, il lavoratore è in grado di raggiungere tanti luoghi. La sperimentazione dirà quanto efficace possano essere i team di lavoro virtuali, digitalmente ben abilitati, che attingono alle conoscenze padroneggiate dai loro membri. Non è, però, in gioco solo la velocità e la produttività del lavoro. In ballo c’è anche l’innovazione. Nel mondo che sta nascendo è tutta da scoprire la rotta da seguire per innovare. Lo smart working contribuisce a tracciare il percorso verso il Nuovo Mondo. Ciò che fa la differenza non è il lavorare da remoto, ma il farlo in collaborazione con tribù diverse dalla nostra. È indispensabile l’impresa che premi la creatività dei dipendenti e organizzi il lavoro per obiettivi e risultati. Altrettanto lo è la passione e la capacità del lavoratore di proporsi come ideatore che promuove e partecipa a incontri casuali, a conversazioni libere. Non solo grazie a Internet, ma anche incrociando il virtuale con il reale (il faccia a faccia).

Smart working is a great social experiment that brings with it a swarm of virtues that, however, could turn into vices. By navigating the Internet Ocean, the worker can reach many places. Experimentation will show how effective digitally-enabled virtual work teams can be, drawing on the knowledge mastered by their members. However, it is not only the speed and productivity of work that is at stake. Innovation is also at stake. In the nascent world, the route to innovation is yet to be discovered. Smart working is helping to chart the path to the New World. What makes the difference is not working remotely but working in collaboration with tribes other than our own. A company that rewards the creativity of its employees and organises work by objectives and results is indispensable. Equally essential is the employee’s passion and ability to present herself as an ideator who promotes and participates in casual encounters and free conversations, thanks to the Internet and crossing the virtual with the real (the face-to-face) world.