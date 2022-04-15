Niente Frankenstein nell’età della conoscenza

Non limitarsi ad osservare ciò che si vede, ma interrogarsi su ciò che non c’è e dire ‘perché no?’ è il preludio al progresso della scienza e dell’imprenditorialità sulla sua scia. Nel 1818, la scrittrice britannica Mary Shelley (1797-1851) rifletteva sulla nuova scienza portando sulla scena il personaggio di un mostro, Frankenstein. Nel 1854, con la pubblicazione di Hard Times, lo scrittore britannico Charles Dickens (1812-1870) denunciava i costi sociali dell’industrializzazione, avendo ridotto “ogni centimetro dell’esistenza dell’umanità, dalla nascita alla morte, [in] un affare attraverso il bancone”. Nella corrente età della conoscenza, c’è bisogno di ecosistemi scientifico-imprenditoriali che prevengano l’apparizione di creature di mostri à-la-Frankenstein e il prodursi di danni sociali a cominciare da quelli recati alla salute umana.

Not merely observing what we see, but questioning what is not there and saying ‘why not?’ is the prelude to the progress of science and entrepreneurship in its wake. In 1818, the British writer Mary Shelley (1797-1851) pondered the new science by bringing the character of a monster, Frankenstein, onto the scene. In 1854, with the publication of Hard Times, the British writer Charles Dickens (1812-1870) denounced the social costs of industrialisation, having reduced ‘every inch of mankind’s existence, from birth to death, [into] a bargain across a counter’. In the current knowledge age, there is a need for scientific-entrepreneurial ecosystems that prevent the appearance of Frankenstein-like monster creatures and the occurrence of social damage, starting with the damage to human health.

