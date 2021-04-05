Nobel: è morto l’economista Robert Mundell, l’architetto dell’Euro** (3)

(Adnkronos) – Tra le numerose pubblicazioni di Mundell si ricordano: “The International Monetary System: Conflict and Reform” (1965); “Man and Economics and International Economics” (1968); “Monetary Theory: Interest, Inflation and Growth in the World Economy” (1971); e coeditore di “A Monetary Agenda for the World Economy” (1983); “Global Disequilibrium” (1990); “Debts, Deficits and Economic Performance” (1991); “Building the New Europe” (1992); “Inflation and Growth in China” (1996); “The European Monetary System 50 Years after the Bretton Woods: A Comparison between Two Systems” (1997); “The Euro as a Stabilizer in the International Monet Ary System” (2000).