Nuovi sentieri nella notte buia dell’incertezza

In una sorta di brodo caotico, convivono speranza, incertezza, forza creativa, altruismo, razionalità limitata, motivazioni intrinseche: molto di più e di diverso dall’Homo Economicus razionale e strettamente egoista.

Quando si spegne la luce del giorno che è la certezza, avanzando nella notte buia dell’incertezza non misurabile si tracciano – non si trovano! – sentieri inediti nelle scienze, nell’arte e nella cultura, e nell’imprenditorialità che da quelle trae nutrimento. Proprio ciò che contraddistinse l’Età del Rinascimento.

Emancipate da tradizioni indiscusse perché erano considerate sacre, millenarie e quindi inviolabili, le città del Rinascimento divennero luoghi di creatività individuale e sociale alla linea di frontiera dove conoscenza e ignoranza convergono e si scontrano.

Quelle città si aprirono a nuove idee utilizzando informazioni vaghe e perfino contrastanti. Oltre a suscitare emozioni che vanno dall’euforia e sorpresa alla frustrazione, l’incertezza conferì alle città rinascimentali un’impronta di ambiguità che suscitò l’ignoranza creativa (In praise of ignorance | Piero Formica | TEDxBologna).

In a sort of chaotic broth, hope, uncertainty, creative force, altruism, limited rationality, and intrinsic motivations coexist: much more and different from the rational and strictly selfish Homo Economicus.

When the light of day that is certainty goes out, advancing in the dark night of unmeasurable uncertainty, new paths are traced – not found! – in the sciences, in art and culture, and in the entrepreneurship that draws nourishment from them. Precisely what distinguished the Age of the Renaissance.

Emancipated from undisputed traditions because they were considered sacred, millenary and therefore inviolable, the cities of the Renaissance became places of individual and social creativity at the frontier line where knowledge and ignorance converge and collide.

Those cities opened up to new ideas using vague and even conflicting information. In addition to arousing emotions ranging from euphoria and surprise to frustration, uncertainty gave Renaissance cities an imprint of ambiguity that sparked creative ignorance (In praise of ignorance | Piero Formica | TEDxBologna)

