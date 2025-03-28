Obbedienti e disobbedienti

Al contrario degli Obbedienti, i Disobbedienti non si arrestano laddove si trova la linea dell’orizzonte visibile. Entrambi abitanti dell’Isola del Presente, circondata dai mari dell’Incertezza e del Rischio, i primi inforcano occhiali adatti a scrutare le mappe della conoscenza fittamente punteggiate di dati statistici del passato recente e remoto. Le lenti fanno loro vedere scenari futuri compatibili con le tendenze proiettate dai dati passati. Ispessite dai big data – la grande raccolta di dati grazie alle tecnologie dell’informazione e della comunicazione – quelle lenti sembrano oggi agli innovatori Obbedienti ancora più affidabili e in grado di estendere l’abilità di prevedere. Il futuro distante appare loro davvero vicino.

Una minoranza la cui aggressività dipende dal contesto istituzionale, sociale e imprenditoriale che li vede protagonisti, gli innovatori Disobbedienti scartano i trend tracciati con le mappe della conoscenza disponibili. Innovatori ribelli, non compiacenti, i Disobbedienti non frequentano le zone della conoscenza disseminate di dati. Le loro sono lenti che ingrandiscono l’immaginazione. Il futuro cessa di essere un luogo specifico, identificato grazie a esercizi di logica, alla pratica dei business plan e ancorato a ciò che è stato. Andando con l’immaginazione, il futuro è ovunque – un futuro che è una finestra aperta sul panorama delle incertezze, non traducibili né quantificabili in rischi gestibili ricorrendo alle mappe cognitive padroneggiate.

Unlike the Obedient person, the Disobedient one does not stop where the visible horizon line is. Both inhabitants of the Island of the Present, surrounded by the seas of Uncertainty and Risk, the Obedient person puts on glasses suitable for scrutinizing the maps of knowledge densely dotted with statistical data from the recent and remote past. The lenses allow them to see future scenarios compatible with the trends projected by past data. The Obedient innovators, thickened by big data – the extensive collection of data thanks to information and communication technologies – find these lenses even more reliable, enhancing their ability to predict. The distant future seems genuinely close to them.

A minority whose aggressiveness depends on the institutional, social, and entrepreneurial context in which they are protagonists, the disobedient innovators reject the trends traced by the available knowledge maps. Rebellious innovators are not complacent, and Disobedient persons do not frequent the areas of knowledge scattered with data. Theirs are lenses that magnify the imagination. The future ceases to be a specific place, identified through logical exercises, the practice of business plans and anchored to what has been. By going with imagination, the future is everywhere – a future that is an open window on the panorama of uncertainties, not translatable or quantifiable in manageable risks, by resorting to mastered cognitive maps.

