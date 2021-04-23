Per un nuovo rinascimento: l’Adda di Calcutta, una conversazione senza senso, ma non senza scopo.

È altrettanto importante che gli ideatori si sottopongano alla regola del discutere e criticare le rispettive idee. La conversazione va svolta in modo completamente non lineare, come un Adda di Calcutta. “Un Adda è qualcosa di simile a un club del libro, solo che invece di parlare di un libro, i partecipanti possono parlare di qualsiasi cosa: il viaggio in treno che stanno per fare, l’ultima partita di cricket, la politica” (Weiner, E. The Geography of Genius: Lesson from the World’s Most Creative Places, New York: Simon & Schuster, 2016).

Gruppi di conversazione propongono più idee, e migliori, quando sono invitati a dibattere, a dissentire sviluppando idee concorrenti.

For a new renaissance: the Calcutta Adda, a meaningless conversation, but not without purpose.

It is equally vital that creators submit to the rule of discussing and critiquing each other’s ideas. The conversation must be carried out in a completely non-linear way, like a Calcutta Adda. “An Adda is something like a book club, only instead of talking about a book, participants can talk about anything – the train journey they’re about to take, the latest cricket game, politics” (Weiner, E. The Geography of Genius: Lesson from the World’s Most Creative Places, New York: Simon & Schuster, 2016).

Conversation groups come up with more and better ideas when invited to debate and disagree by developing competing ideas.

