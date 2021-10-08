Perché la creatività umana non è innata (ma va alimentata)

È una convinzione consolidata che la creatività umana sia innata. Contro questo credo, Stephen Key cita una ricerca di George Land e Beth Jarman che “hanno testato la creatività dei bambini in età prescolare negli anni 60, [giungendo alla conclusione che] il 98% ha raggiunto il livello di genio. Al liceo, lo stesso gruppo di bambini ha ottenuto il 12%. La questione di ciò che sta accadendo nei nostri sistemi scolastici per renderci meno creativi è incredibilmente importante, perché la creatività è alla base della risoluzione dei problemi, e oggi non mancano i problemi che hanno bisogno di soluzioni”. Tra i problemi scottanti rientra il passaggio dall’impresa meccanicistica in cui ciascun addetto svolge il suo lavoro senza preoccuparsi dei comuni obiettivi all’impresa organica per la quale è vitale la cooperazione. La prima cresce managerialmente migliorando l’attività che la contraddistingue sin dalla sua nascita. La seconda mantiene il carattere imprenditoriale iniziale e si trasforma nel tempo non compiendo dei passi incrementali ma ricorrendo ai salti richiesti dall’innovazione dirompente.

It is a well-established belief that human creativity is innate. Against this credo, Stephen Key cites research by George Land and Beth Jarman, who “tested preschool-age children for creativity in the 1960s, [concluding that] 98 percent scored at the genius level. By high school, the same group of children tested at 12 percent. The question of what is happening in our school systems to make us less creative is incredibly important, because creativity is at the root of problem-solving, and there is no shortage of problems in need of solutions today”. Among the pressing challenges is the transition from the mechanistic enterprise where each employee does his or her work without concern for common goals to the organic enterprise in which cooperation is vital. The former grows managerially by improving the activity that has characterised it since its inception. The latter maintains its initial entrepreneurial character and transforms itself over time, not by taking incremental steps but by making the leaps required by disruptive innovation.

