Perché scienza e imprenditorialità dovrebbero sempre camminare insieme

Facilitando l’interazione tra scienza e imprenditorialità si accelera l’impatto delle scoperte sui comportamenti umani. “La strada per comprendere il cambiamento climatico risale alla metà del XIX secolo, quando gli scienziati dell’epoca vittoriana condussero i primi esperimenti che dimostravano che la CO2 fuori controllo poteva, un giorno, cucinare il pianeta”, scrive Clive Thompson. Nel 1856, “Eunice Newton Foote, scienziata dilettante e illustre suffragetta, per la prima volta testò le capacità di intrappolamento termico di diversi gas”. Se in sintonia con le indagini scientifiche si fosse prontamente avviato un processo imprenditoriale empatico, più rapida e diffusa sarebbe stata la comprensione del cambiamento climatico, e più celeri i rimedi contro il riscaldamento globale.

By facilitating the interaction between science and entrepreneurship, empathic enterprises accelerate the impact of discoveries on human behaviour. “The road to understanding climate change stretches back to the tweed-clad middle years of the 19th century—when Victorian-era scientists conducted the first experiments proving that runaway CO2 could, one day, cook the planet” – writes Clive Thompson (2019). In 1856, “Eunice Newton Foote, an amateur scientist and prominent suffragette, for the first time, tested the heat-trapping abilities of different gases” (ibidem). If, in line with the scientific investigations, an empathic business process had been set in motion quickly, faster and more widespread would have been understanding climate change and faster the remedies against global warming.

piero.formica@gmail.com