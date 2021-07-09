Quella preziosa parte sotto la “buccia” del libro

Nel ‘Piccolo Principe’, lo scrittore francese Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (1900-1944) scrive: “Gli adulti sono ossessionati da fatti e cifre e non riescono a capire il vero significato delle cose”. Fatti che restringono il campo dell’immaginazione possono portare a confondere una cosa per un’altra: nelle parole del Piccolo Principe, a scambiare per un cappello un serpente boa che ha ingoiato un elefante. Per non fare errori così grossolani, la lettura ci aiuta a sbucciare un libro e a scoprire la parte molto preziosa sotto la ‘buccia’ (il librum è la parte interna della corteccia dell’albero). È preziosa perché è bianca e quindi può essere usata per scriverci sopra. Chi lo fa annota, commenta nei margini, riproduce con segni cose reali o immaginate. Sono i marginalia che i lettori nel corso dei secoli hanno prodotto per scopi a volte personali, a volte pubblici.

In ‘The Little Prince’, the French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (1900-1944) pens: “adults are obsessed with facts and figures and fail to understand the real meaning of things”. Facts that narrow the field of imagination can lead to confusing one thing for another: in the words of the Little Prince, to mistaken for a hat a boa snake that has swallowed an elephant. To not make such gross errors, reading helps us peel a book and discover the very precious part under the ‘peel’ (librum is the inner part of the tree bark). It is precious because it is white and can therefore be used for writing on. Those who do so annotate, comment in the margins, reproduce real or imagined things with marks. These are the marginalia that readers over the centuries have produced for sometimes personal, sometimes public purposes.

