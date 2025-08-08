Rinascimento, dove conoscenza e ignoranza convergono e si scontrano

Emancipate da tradizioni indiscusse perché erano considerate sacre, millenarie e quindi inviolabili, le città del Rinascimento divennero luoghi di creatività individuale e sociale alla linea di frontiera dove conoscenza e ignoranza convergono e si scontrano. Esse si aprirono a nuove idee utilizzando informazioni vaghe e perfino contrastanti. Oltre a suscitare emozioni che vanno dall’euforia e sorpresa alla frustrazione, l’incertezza conferì alle città rinascimentali un’impronta di ambiguità che suscitò il piacere di non trovare ciò che si cercava e di non aver paura di misurarsi con l’incertezza che nasce dal non sapere di non sapere.

Emancipated from undisputed traditions because they were considered sacred, millenary and therefore inviolable, the cities of the Renaissance became places of individual and social creativity at the frontier line where knowledge and ignorance converge and collide. They opened themselves to new ideas using vague and even conflicting information. In addition to arousing emotions ranging from euphoria and surprise to frustration, uncertainty gave the cities of the Renaissance an imprint of ambiguity that evoked the pleasure of not finding what one was looking for and of not being afraid to measure oneself against the uncertainty that comes from not knowing what one does not know.

