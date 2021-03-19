Senza innovazione una caduta rovinosa

Le grandi economie dell’Europa (Francia, Germania, Italia, Regno Unito e Spagna) sono la vivida espressione del conformista che si sente appagato. Per non correre il pericolo di cadere, hanno contenuto le aspirazioni. Esitando e temporeggiando, negli ultimi trent’anni, decade dopo decade, la crescita della produttività è arretrata.

Nel Regno Unito e in Italia, i due paesi che meno degli altri hanno investito nel futuro e, quindi, nell’innovazione, la caduta è stata rovinosa. Se si sopravvive sfidando la morte anziché vivere per cambiare in meglio la vita personale insieme a quella degli altri, non si colgono i segnali vitali emessi dalla creatività e dall’innovazione. L’incertezza, la digressione, l’interpretazione, la discussione, l’investimento immaginativo e, in definitiva, la fantasia non sono incoraggiati. I conformisti, “dottori della memoria”, perdono l’importanza di essere aperti all’ignoto, di fidarsi dell’intuizione.

Europe’s biggest economies (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) are the conformist’s vivid expression who feels fulfilled. In order not to run the risk of falling, they have restrained their aspirations. By hesitating and stalling, over the last thirty years, decade after decade, productivity growth has lagged.

In the UK and Italy, countries that have invested the least in the future and thus in innovation, the fall has been disastrous (Wolf, 2021). Suppose one survives by defying death rather than living to change one’s own life for the better along with the lives of others. In that case, one fumbles the vital signals emanating from creativity and innovation. Uncertainty, digression, interpretation, discussion, imaginative investment and, ultimately, imagination are not encouraged. Conformists, “doctors of memory”, lose the importance of being open to the unknown and trusting intuition.

piero.formica@gmail.com